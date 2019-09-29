Katie Price Passes Cruel Remarks About Her Autistic Son: “I Don’t Think Harvey Would Fit Up This Lift”

Singer Katie Price has recently passed some harsh remarks about her teenage son Harvey’s weight in her YouTube video.

Katie was travelling up an escalator as she filmed her shopping expedition for her YouTube channel and it was then that she brought up her 17-year-old son’s reference to explain the inadequacy of the escalator, reports thesun.co.uk.

She said “I’m not joking and I know this is really cruel saying this but I don’t think Harvey would fit up this lift. They should do it wider.”

Katie’s son is partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome, which causes weight gain and slow development.

She is also mother to Junior, 13, Princess, 11, Jett, 5, and Bunny, 4.

