Mammootty’s new release, Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse, despite good reviews, has not been able to pick up pace at the box office, and in two days, the film has not seen any major magic happening on the number front! In fact, it is lagging behind majorly when compared with his last year’s releases!

Mammootty’s Last Three Releases

In 2024, Mammootty arrived in the theaters thrice with Abraham Ozler, Bramayugam, and Turbo. While Turbo lost at the box office, the other two were successful. In fact, Abraham Ozler was the first Malayalam hit of 2024 at the box office.

Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse Day 2 Estimates

On the second day, Friday, January 24, the comedy film has probably experienced a drop in box office earnings in the range of 1.2 – 1.4 crore as compared to the opening day’s 1.75 crore! In two days, it stands at an estimated 2.95 crore.

Not Touching Mammootty’s Last Two Openings!

Even in two days, Mammootty’s latest release has not been able to touch the opening day number of the superstar’s last two releases, touching the third barely at the box office. While Abraham Ozler opened at 2.85 crore at the box office, Bramayugam opened at 3.10 crore and Turbo opened at 6.25 crore.

Mammootty could not surpass two big Malayalam openings of 2025 as well – Identity opened at 1.80 crore and Rekhachithram opened at 1.90 crore. Hopefully, the upcoming weekend, helps Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse at the box office and the film picks up pace at the box office making the best use of the Republic Day weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sky Force Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): 5th Best Opening For Akshay Kumar Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News