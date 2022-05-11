It is turning out to be a rapid fall for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film saw further decline on Tuesday as 6 crores* came in. The film has not yet entered the 100 Crore Club, something that seemed there for the taking till the opening weekend when it was collecting over 20 crores quite comfortably in a daily basis. At that time it looked like the feat would be comfortably achieved by maximum Tuesday.

Advertisement

However, currently, the film stands at 93.50 crores*, which means even today the feat won’t be accomplished and there will be a bit of deficit that would be taken care of tomorrow morning. In absolute terms, this is still not a bad feat at all that a major film would be entering the 100 Crore Club in a little over 6 days. After all, there are hardly any films that are attracting footfalls currently and the ones that are doing that are turning out to be bonafide blockbusters. However, such as the kind of hype around the film, courtesy of opening of the advance booking a month in advance, it seemed like 150 crores is there for the taking.

Advertisement

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will not cover that kind of distance but it has shown again that given the right kind of hype and positioning of a biggie, audiences can still be enticed to step into theatres in the opening weekend itself. Now that’s one good takeaway from the release of this superhero film.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

Must Read: Prithviraj Trailer At The Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s Performance Would Make Or Break This!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube