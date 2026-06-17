Disclosure Day is dominating at #1 in the domestic box office rankings, and its decent first Monday gross has helped the film surpass Sam Raimi-helmed survival thriller Send Help at the worldwide box office. Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi flick is inching closer to the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Inches away from the $50 million mark at the North American box office

Steven Spielberg’s movie collected $4.2 million on its first Monday at the North American box office. It declined 63.4% from Sunday, below Ready Player One’s $5.2 million and Interstellar’s $5.3 million. In four days, the domestic total for the movie has reached $48.7 million. It is now less than $2 million away from hitting the $50 million mark at the North American box office.

Inches away from the $100 million milestone worldwide

The Emily Blunt-starrer sci-fi movie missed the $50 million mark internationally by a hair in its opening weekend. It debuted with $49.5 million overseas gross and, allied to the latest domestic cume of $48.7 million, the worldwide collection reached $98.2 million. It was just $2 million away from the $100 million mark worldwide on Monday. Disclosure Day has crossed the major global mark on Tuesday, which is a discount day in North America.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $48.7 million

international – $49.5 million

Worldwide – $98.2 million

Surpasses Send Help worldwide in 4 days!

The survival-horror thriller film Send Help, directed and co-produced by Sam Raimi, was released earlier this year. The movie was well-received by critics and performed well at the box office. It grossed $94 million worldwide at the box office. Disclosure Day has surpassed the worldwide haul of Send Help in just four days. These are small milestones the film is earning on its way to its first major milestone: crossing the $100 million mark worldwide.

What is Disclosure Day about?

It follows a TV meteorologist and a government whistleblower who team up to expose a 75-year-old classified cover-up of extraterrestrial life, all while racing to prevent World War II. Disclosure Day was released on June 12.

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