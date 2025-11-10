Pranav Mohanlal is roaring loud with his Malayalam horror thriller, Dies Irae. Rahul Sadasivan’s directorial has already gained the success tag at the Indian box office, courtesy of its controlled budget of only 24 crores. With a good second weekend, it is now on track to beat Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam. Scroll below for the day 10 report!

Dies Irae Box Office Collection Day 10

According to Sacnilk, Dies Irae earned 2.90 crores on day 10. It witnessed a drop of 17% after a successful second Saturday of 3.50 crores. There’s limited competition at the ticket windows, and Pranav Mohanlal starrer is making the most of the opportunity.

The overall box office collection in India comes to 34.85 crores, all languages included. Dies Irae is made on a budget of 24 crores. In 10 days, the makers have minted profits of 45.20%. It has gained the plus verdict but will gain the hit tag once it earns double its investments.

Check out the day-wise collection of Pranav Mohanlal’s film at the box office.

Day 1: 4.70 crores

Day 2: 5.70 crores

Day 3: 6.35 crores

Day 4: 3 crores

Day 5: 2.60 crores

Day 6: 2.30 crores

Day 7: 1.80 crores

Day 8: 1.95 crores

Day 9: 3.50 crores

Day 10: 2.90 crores

Total: 34.85 crores

Set to beat Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam!

The horror thriller is currently the 6th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. It is now chasing the lifetime of Hridayapoorvam, which concluded its domestic lifetime at 40.12 crores. With that, Pranav Mohanlal will officially surpass his father, Mohanlal, to take over the fifth spot on the list.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam Films of 2025 (India net collection)

Lokah: Chapter 1: Chandra: 156.8 crores Thudarum: 122 crores L2: Empuraan: 106.64 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana: 44.27 crores Hridayapoorvam: 40.12 crores

Dies Irae Box Office Summary Day 10

Budget: 24 crores

India net: 34.85 crores

India gross: 41.12 crores

ROI: 45.20%

Verdict: Plus

