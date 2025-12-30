Ranveer Singh is achieving new milestones with his spy action thriller, Dhurandhar. He has surpassed his every single grosser in North America. Aditya Dhar’s directorial is now close to entering the top 3 Indian grossers of all time. Scroll below for the exciting box office update!

Dhurandhar North America Box Office Collection

According to the last update on December 29, Dhurandhar has accumulated $16.74 million at the North American box office. It is witnessing a tremendous run despite competition from international releases like Zootopia 2, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Avatar: Fire And Ash, among others. The biggest benefit is the absence of any Indian competition, as Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri tanked at the ticket windows.

The holiday season will soon push it beyond the $17 million mark. The pace isn’t slowing down anytime soon, as the holiday season is benefiting and helping it attract more and more footfalls with every passing day.

Set to enter the top 3 Indian grossers in North America

Dhurandhar is now chasing the lifetime of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan in North America. Siddharth Anand’s action thriller had concluded its box office run, earning $17.49 million in the USA/ Canada markets.

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna led spy action thriller is now only $750K away from knocking down Pathaan and entering the top 3 highest-grossing Indian films in North America. When converted into INR, it needs around 6.73 crores more in the kitty.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian grossers at the North America box office:

Baahubali 2 – $22 million Kalki 2898 AD – $18.57 million Pathaan – $17.49 million Dhurandhar – $16.74 million (24 days) RRR – $15.34 million Pushpa 2 – $15.26 million Jawan – $15.23 million Animal – $15 million Dangal – $12.19 million Padmaavat – $12.17 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 25: Only 45 Crores Away From Axing Jawan & Clocking Two Big Milestones!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News