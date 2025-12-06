Good content mostly finds its way to the hearts of the audience, and it gets better when good content turns into a gold mine at the box office, like Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar! The film had a great impact on its first day at the box office, breaking some good records, and now it is gearing up for a really good weekend.

On the second day, Saturday, the BMS sales for the film have shot up, ensuring that it is on the right track to grow with its number game at the box office. On the opening day, the spy thriller managed to register a ticket sale of 376K.

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 2 BMS Sales

After registering the 4th best opening sales for a Bollywood film in 2025, Dhurandhar has managed to take a jump of almost 63% on BMS as compared to the opening day sales! On December 6, from 7 AM to 3 PM, the film managed to register a ticket sale of almost 148K on BMS. Meanwhile, the film registered 90K ticket sales on the opening day during the same time period!

It seems like the film is all set for another terrific day at the box office and looking at the current pace, it is safe to say that the weekend numbers for Ranveer Singh‘s film might be extraordinary. This is indeed a good number for the genre the film targets!

For the unversed, the second part of Dhurandhar has already been announced, and the film will arrive in the theaters on March 19, 2026, probably targeting all the Eid records it could despite a clash with Yash’s Toxic and Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

