Move over, every record, because the Dhurandhar storm has turned into a full-blown hurricane! If you thought Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar were twirling with numbers, then wait till you see the havoc this hurricane has created at the box office in only 7 days. The duo has not just entered the record books; they have practically written one of the biggest franchise records!

The spy thriller sequel is continuing its dream run, hitting a worldwide gross collection of 1029.49 crore in seven days. Meanwhile, the first part ended its theatrical run at a gross collection of 1354.84 crore. In total, the franchise currently stands at a massive 2384.33 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 + Dhurandhar Franchise Box Office

While the Dhurandhar franchise has hit the 2000 crore worldwide, Ranveer Singh has snatched three massive records that even the biggest Khans and South superstars have failed to achieve!

Highest Grossing Bollywood Franchise In India

The India Net Collection of the franchise stands at 1535.59 crore (Part 1: 894.49 crore + Dhurandhar 2: 641.1 crore), officially dethroning every other Hindi film franchise to become the number 1 Bollywood Franchise at the Indian Box Office.

2nd Highest Bollywood Franchise Worldwide

On the global stage, Aditya Dhar’s spy-universe-in-the-making is now the 2nd Highest Grossing Bollywood Franchise Worldwide. It is currently breathing down Aditya Chopra’s Spy Universe!

The Home Language 500 Crore Club

This is the record that truly sets Dhurandhar apart. It is now the only Franchise in Indian history where every single installment has crossed the 500 crore mark in its home language.

While Pushpa 136.4 crore and Pushpa 2 earned 341.4 crore in Telugu, Baahubali 1 stood at 200 crore and Baahubali 2 stood at 338.8 crore in Telugu. in the home language.

Waiting for another day and a new set of records.

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 VS Pushpa 2 VS Baahubali 2 Box Office: Ranveer Singh Beats Allu Arjun & Prabhas With This 7-Day Record Streak!

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