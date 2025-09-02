Demon Slayer has returned to the big screen with Infinity Castle, and it has already stormed through Japan to become the country’s highest-grossing film of 2025. The movie continues directly from the fourth season of the anime series, pulling fans straight into the story without pause. Its strong box office run has proved again how anime films can become global sensations even when promoted with narrow and specific campaigns rather than traditional wide marketing pushes.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Sets Incredible Earning Pace Before Global Release

The film, before its full worldwide release, has already gathered more than 50 million dollars from overseas markets. It is currently ahead of the early pace of earnings set by global hits such as Incredibles 2, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Ne Zha 2.

Ne Zha 2 may have earned more than 2 billion dollars worldwide earlier this year, making history as the highest-grossing animated film ever, but its recent English-language release made little impact. Demon Slayer, by contrast, has remained consistent in attracting audiences everywhere.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Earnings Till Now

Infinity Castle has earned over 234 million dollars globally (per Box Office Mojo) and is expected to cross 300 million before its official North America debut on September 12. That same weekend it will open in most major markets, setting up another strong wave of box office numbers.

In Asia alone, the film has collected nearly $6 million dollars in Hong Kong, about $3.6 million in Indonesia, and over $3.3 million in Malaysia.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Opening Weekend Projections

The Demon Slayer franchise has proven itself to be different. Since its beginning under creator Koyoharu Gotouge, the series has carried momentum from television to cinema. The first film in the franchise, Mugen Train, became a phenomenon in 2021, overcoming pandemic challenges to gross over 500 million dollars worldwide and setting the record as the highest-grossing anime film of all time, per Collider.

Now, with Infinity Castle, the franchise is expected to break yet another record when it opens domestically in the US, with early estimates pointing toward a 30 million dollar debut weekend. That figure would set a new high for anime films in the domestic market and further cement Demon Slayer as one of the most successful animated series ever brought to theaters.

