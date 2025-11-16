De De Pyaar De 2 has truly received ‘audience ka pyaar’ (audience’s love) during its opening weekend! Yes, the latest Bollywood romantic comedy entertainer, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan, has performed well during its three-day opening weekend, with an upward trend throughout the entire weekend. After a start of just below 10 crores on the first day, the film displayed good jumps on the following days, thus packing a collection on par with its predecessor. Keep reading to know what day 3 early trends have to suggest!

De De Pyaar De 2 hits the 15 crore mark on day 3!

The word of mouth among the ticket-buying audience has been decent, which has been reflected in footfalls over the weekend. Specifically talking about the first Sunday, the rom-com started with 10% occupancy in morning shows. In the afternoon shows, there was a notable increase in occupancy, reaching 26%. In the evening shows, occupancy increased to 39%. While reports for night shows are yet to come, it has been learned that a dip was witnessed, which is understandable considering tomorrow is a regular working day.

Due to a good trend throughout the day, De De Pyaar De 2 has managed to score 15-16 crores on day 3, as per early trends flowing in. Yes, the film has hit the 15 crore mark on its first Sunday, which is really good considering a start of 9.45 crores. Overall, the film concluded its opening weekend with a net collection of 38.22-39.22 crores at the Indian box office.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 9.45 crores

Day 2 – 13.77 crores

Day 3 – 15-16 crores

Total – 38.22-39.22 crores

Matches the opening weekend of its predecessor

For those who don’t know, De De Pyaar De (2019) earned 38.54 crore net in its opening weekend in India. Now, the sequel has matched its numbers by scoring 38.22-39.22 crores. It’s a healthy start on the board, and the film is expected to do well even on weekdays.

