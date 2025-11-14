Ajay Devgn is back to rule the theaters on a lighter note with his romantic comedy De De Pyaar 2, which is getting good reviews from critics and the audience alike. The opening day numbers of the film are assuring a two-digit opening for the film, also starring Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, and others.

The advance bookings are showing a clear upward trend, especially for evening shows, and exceptional word of mouth is working in favour of this sequel. The film is well poised for a double-digit opening. The Friday shows are already showing positive growth, pushing it towards its first milestone on the opening day.

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, De De Pyaar De 2 is all set to register a collection of 10 – 12 crore at the box office as per the early trends. Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s story picks up right where the first film left off. This time, it’s father-in-law VS lover, with R Madhavan, playing Rakul Preet Singh’s father.

The film is earning praise for balancing sharp wit with emotional depth. Audiences are also enjoying the effortless banter between Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. The film, in any case, will enter the list of the top 5 romantic openers of 2025.

Check out the romantic openers of 2025 at the box office (India Net Collections).

Saiyaara : 22 crore De De Pyaar De: 10 – 12 crore* (estimated) Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 10.11 crore Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 10.1 crore Param Sundari: 7.37 crore

With De De Pyaar De 2, Ajay Devgn once again proves why he’s considered a franchise king, delivering irresistible charm and consistency through this entertaining, family-packed sequel. The film is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, and Luv Films Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg. The film is currently running in theatres near you.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

