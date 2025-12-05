Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De 2 enjoyed a good two weeks in theatres. But tables turned from the third week as Tere Ishk Mein stole its thunder. Now, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has also stolen a chunk of the screens. Will the Bollywood romantic comedy manage to achieve its first major milestone? Scroll below for a detailed day 21 update!

Domestic Box Office Collection

According to estimates, De De Pyaar De 2 earned 40 lakhs more on day 21. It maintained a steady hold, adding moolah on similar lines as the third Wednesday. Kriti Sanon and Dhanush’s Tere Ishk Mein became the #1 choice of the audience since its release on November 28, 2025, which led to a visible impact in footfalls. The screen count has further reduced with the arrival of Dhurandhar, which will make the journey more challenging.

The domestic collection in India surges to 88.50 crore net after three weeks. Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan’s film is the second highest-grossing romantic film of 2025. It was made on a budget of 135 crores and has recovered 65.5% of the estimated cost so far.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 57.78 crores

Week 2: 25.42 crores

Week 3: 5.30 crores

Total: 88.50 crores

Will it clock a century?

De De Pyaar De 2 is only 11.50 crores away from entering the 100 crore club, its first big milestone at the Indian box office. Although there’s strong competition at the ticket windows, it must clock a boost during the fourth weekend and cover a considerable gap towards its target. Post that, the daily earnings may fall further, leaving the target out of reach.

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Summary Day 21

Budget: 135 crores

India net: 88.50 crores

Budget recovery: 65.5%

India gross: 104.43 crores

Overseas gross: 23 crores

Worldwide gross: 127.43 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Knocks Down Sikandar, Ranveer Singh Roars With 7th Best Admissions Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News