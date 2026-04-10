Dacoit Box Office Day 1: Adivi Sesh Enters Top 5 Morning Occupancies Of 2026

Adivi Sesh is back, and he is proving once again why he is a bankable star for high-concept thrillers and intense dramas. His latest outing, Dacoit: A Love Story, also starring Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, has opened at the box office with impressive speed. Early morning trends suggest that the film is not just finding an audience but might also challenge the opening day benchmarks set by Sesh’s previous hits!

The ticket sales on BookMyShow are reflecting the positive word of mouth. During the crucial 11 AM to 12 PM window today, the film sold 9.2K tickets. When looking at the cumulative morning sales from 7 AM to 12 PM, Adivi Sesh‘s revenge drama has already hit 30K ticket sales on BMS. 29,200 tickets. These numbers indicate that the afternoon and evening shows will likely see a significant spike!

Dacoit: A Love Story Box Office Morning Occupancy

The Telugu film industry has seen some massive openers this year, and Dacoit has managed to carve out his own space among these giants. With a strong morning occupancy of 30.54%, the film has officially entered the Top 5 highest morning occupancies for Telugu films in 2026.

Check out the top 5 morning occupancies for Telugu films of 2026.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 60.7% The RajaSaab: 52.6% Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 41.75% Dacoit: A Love Story: 30.54% Anaganaga Oka Raju: 29.8%

The big question is whether Dacoit will surpass the opening day of Adivi Sesh’s previous success HIT: The Second Case. For the unversed, HIT 2 opened at 6.4 crore at the box office, and given the current pace, Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur might beat this number with the opening day of their revenge drama.

With no major Telugu competition this week and a clear runway, the film is expected to potentially bring a good weekend at the box office.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 23: Only 3.9% Drop For Ranveer Singh On The 4th Friday – Dacoit Not Enough To Rob His Numbers!

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