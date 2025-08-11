Rajinikanth’s Coolie is roaring at the USA box office with its advance booking on point. With three days remaining before the film arrives in the theaters, it has already earned a gross collection of more than $1 million at the USA box office.

Meanwhile, including the Canadian advance sales, the North American box office for the film has already earned $1.86 million for its premiere day. Another excellent jump is expected from the film as it enters the last leg of advance booking before it arrives in the theaters on August 14, 2025, clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2.

Coolie Box Office Premiere Sales

In the USA, Coolie has managed to earn a gross collection of $1.6 million for the premiere day in advance, till August 10. The film is roaring almost 4 times higher than War 2 for the advance booking for the premiere day.

Rajinikanth Earns 73% Of Petta’s Lifetime!

Interestingly, with the pre-sales of Coolie for the premiere day, Rajinikanth has already managed to earn 76% of the entire lifetime sales of his film Petta at the North American Box Office! Petta did a gross collection of $2.55 million, and in probability Coolie will surpass this number in the first weekend itself, entering into the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films in North America.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossing Tamil Movies at the Box Office in North America (Gross Collection in USD).

Jailer: $6.83 Million PS 1: $6.46 Million 2.0: $5.43 Million Leo: $5.19 Million PS 2: $5.19 Million Kabali: $4.44 Million The Greatest Of All Time: $3.96 Million Vikram: $2.84 Million Vettaiyan: $2.8 Million Petta: $2.55 Million

