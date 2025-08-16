Rajinikanth has delivered the highest grossing Kollywood film of 2025 in only 72 hours. In three days the film stands at an estimated net collection of 158 – 159 crore at the box office. It is also maintaining a lead over Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 by a margin of almost 12 – 14 crore!

Highest Grossing Tollywood Film Of 2025

Rajinikanth has officially delivered the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025, surpassing the entire lifetime collection of Good Bad Ugly. Ajith Kumar’s action biggie was enjoying the throne, claiming the top spot in the list of the top 5 Kollywood films of 2025, with a lifetime collection of 153.75 crore.

Coolie Box Office Day 3 Estimates

On the third day, August 16, Saturday, Coolie has managed to earn in the range of 38 – 39 crore at the box office, as per the early estimates. This is a drop of almost 29% from the previous day, which earned 54.75 crore on Independence Day.

Rajinikanth’s film managed to register an occupancy of 65.9% on the third day with the Tamil version, which is a drop of only 16% from the previous day’s 78.8% occupancy. Meanwhile, the Hindi version registered an occupancy of 38.9% on the third day. The film is reportedly mounted on a budget of 350 crore and it has recovered almost 45% of its said budget in three days. However, it would need a total o 700 crore net collection in India to be called a Hit!

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025 (India Net Collection).

Coolie: 158.25 crore (Estimated) Good Bad Ugly : 153.75 crore Dragon: 102.55 crore Vidaamuyarchi: 81.58 crore Tourist Family: 61.59 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

