Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is showcasing some good trends at the Indian box office. The collections fell below 6 crores during the weekdays, leaving everyone worried about the massive 350 crore budget. Lokesh Kanagaraj‘s film successfully bounced back during the second week, emerging as the 5th highest-grossing Tamil film in history! Scroll below for the day 11 early trends!

Coolie Box Office Day 11 Early Estimates

According to estimates, Coolie added box office collection in the range of 10.50-11 crores on day 11. It remained on similar lines as 10.50 crores earned on the second Saturday. Tamil continues to be the dominant belt, but the action thriller also added moolah from the Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada languages.

So far, everything looks good, but all eyes are now on the second Monday test, which Rajinikanth starrer must pass to reach the breakeven point! The overall collection in India will land around 257.66-258.16 crores.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown (India net):

Week 1 – 229.65 crores (8-day extended week)

(8-day extended week) Day 9 – 5.85 crores

Day 10 – 10.50 crores

Day 11 – 10.50-11 crores

Total – 257.66-258.16 crores

Coolie becomes the #5 Tamil grosser of all-time!

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film has surpassed the lifetime collections of Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time (252.71 crores). It is now the 5th highest-grossing Tamil film in the history of the Indian box office. The next target is Ponniyin Selvan, which will also be easily crossed but Leo will be the real challenge!

Take a look at the highest-grossing Tamil films in history:

2.0 – 407.05 crores Jailer – 345 crores Leo – 342 crores Ponniyin Selvan – 266.54 crores Coolie – 257.66-258.16 crores (estimates) The Greatest Of All Time – 252.71 crores Amaran – 220.05 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 37: Enjoys Massive 644% Profits But May Miss Beating Aamir Khan & Salman Khan’s Films!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News