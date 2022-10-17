It has been a disastrous response for Code Name Tiranga as its opening weekend has been simply forgettable. Let’s not blame it on the start of the film on Friday; the writing was clear on the wall much before that when there was no promotion or marketing accompanying it after the first promo was out. Later, the release by itself was just a formality with just a couple of shows or so allocated to it. Moreover, though to begin with it was only Doctor G as the competition, there was Kantara (Hindi) that came out of nowhere and that was too much to take for the film.

As a result, the start of Code Name Tiranga was mere 0.15 crores* and by the time the weekend was through the collections came up to mere 0.75 crores*, which is the end of game for it. From here, it’s all about somehow getting through the next four days as one can’t see even a show been allocated to it in the second week.

It’s very disheartening to see such state of affairs for Bollywood films for a year now as at least 20-25 movies with a decent to very good start value have gone for a toss with a disaster result at the box office. During pre-pandemic, even those films with some sort of face value (and we are not talking about stars here) ended up being in 3-5 crores at least. However now films are folding up with a lifetime of even under 3 crores and that too when the stars in there could bring in 10-15 crores even with their disasters. Sad!

