The weekend is wrapping up in the most intoxicating way possible for Maddock Films. After a strong opening on Saturday, Homi Adajania’s adult relationship drama Cocktail 2 has completely set the ticket window on fire. The high-intensity love triangle between Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna is turning into a riot on Sunday as per the ticket sales on BMS.

According to hourly tracking on BookMyShow, the film has registered a sensational 357% jump in its hourly ticket sales over the last 8 hours compared to its early morning pace. The momentum is so aggressive that the film has been selling an average of 14.48K tickets per hour.

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 3 BMS Sales

Currently, the film is selling 4 tickets every single second! Since 7 AM, Cocktail 2 registered 115.9K ticket sales till 4 PM. From 3 – 4 PM, it sold 16.1K tickets. The film registered ticket sales of 74.5K tickets on Friday, for the same time frame, 7 AM to 4 PM.

The relentless momentum has pushed Cocktail 2’s opening weekend ticket sales to a fantastic 267K already. In fact, on Saturday, it registered the fourth-best ticket sales for a Bollywood film on BMS after Dhurandhar 2‘s 1.6 million, Border 2’s 786K, and Bhooth Bangla’s 385K.

The ticket sales on Sunday are ensuring that the film will have another rocking day at the box office. In two days, the film has already surpassed the 50 crore mark worldwide. It would be interesting to see where the film will stand after Sunday’s final numbers. Hopefully, the film will soon make its place in the list of the highest-grossing romantic films at the box office in 2026.

Helmed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is a spiritual sequel of Cocktail that starred Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty.

Advertisement

Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Cocktail 2.

Must Read: Peddi Worldwide Box Office Day 17: Needs 26.05 Crore More To Become Tollywood’s 9th Highest-Grosser

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News