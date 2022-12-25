Cirkus Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Can anyone expect Rohit Shetty to witness a failure after delivering as many as 11 back-to-back successes? It looked like he learnt the secret ingredient to victory but all our hopes crashed down with this Ranveer Singh led film. The weekend is over and the results don’t look anywhere close to favourable. Scroll down for all the details.

Bollywood has witnessed probably the toughest phase in history this year. Biggies like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and Samrat Prithviraj turned out to be box office failures despite the star power of Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and others. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and The Kashmir Files, Drishyam 2 instilled some kind of hope in Bollywood fans. But it all came crashing down with Rohit Shetty’s latest entertainer.

One cannot deny that a huge dent has also been faced due to Avatar: The Way Of Water. But that’s not the only reason because many claimed that the content wasn’t up to the mark. Even the pre-release promos/songs of Cirkus grabbed eyeballs but didn’t remain in the conversation for too long.

In a 2-day total, Cirkus had earned collections of 13.50 crores*. As reported earlier, Christmas definitely brought in a slight relief as the morning occupancy witnessed some improvement in footfalls but that’s of no use from here. As per the early trends flowing in, the film is closing its day 3 business in the range of 6.70-7.70 crores.

The 3-day total of this comedy-drama will now stand somewhere around 20.20 to 21.20 crores. With the weekdays coming in, the trend will further witness a dip making it harder for Cirkus to even manage a lifetime of 50 crores.

