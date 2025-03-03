Vicky Kaushal is roaring at the box office worldwide, and Chhaava stands at a massive 637 crore worldwide. The film, in the last few days, has surpassed the grossing films of Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others. The film is still making records every single day at the box office.

In India, the period drama stands at a total of 471.56 crore in 17 days, bringing the biggest third weekend of Hindi Cinema at the box office. Now, Vicky Kaushal is eyeing one of the biggest records at the worldwide box office.

Very Close To Beat Gadar 2

Chhaava is now only 48 crore away from axing Sunny Deol‘s biggie, which surprised everyone. Gadar 2, with a collection of 685.19 crore worldwide, turned the highest-grossing film of the superstar’s career and claims the 11th spot in the list of highest-grossing Hindi films worldwide.

Will Vicky Kaushal Enter Top 10 Highest-Grossing Hindi Films Worldwide?

It is to be seen if Vicky Kaushal gears up to enter the list of top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films worldwide. It needs to be a massive 831.50 crore, to surpass PK and claim the tenth spot for the highest-grossing Hindi films worldwide.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films worldwide.

Dangal: 2059.04 crore Jawan: 1163.62 crore Pushpa 2 Hindi: 1086.55 crore Pathaan: 1069.85 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 915 crore Animal: 910.72 crore Secret Superstar: 902.92 crore Baahubali 2 Hindi: 893.19 crore Stree 2: 884.45 crore PK: 831.50 crore

Highest-Grossing Historical Period Film

Chhaava has already surpassed Padmaavat way back to claim the title of the highest-grossing historical period film in the history of Hindi Cinema. It now needs to surpass Baahubali 2 Hindi to become the highest-grossing period film of Hindi Cinema!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

