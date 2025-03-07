Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava has officially entered the 500 crore club. In 22 days, the film stands at an estimated total of 504 – 505 crore. In fact, it has taken off at the box office on the fourth Friday, with a magical jump yet again! The film might aim for another 20+ crore weekend!

Fails To Beat Fastest 500 Crore Film

While Vicky Kaushal‘s period drama has earned 504 – 505 crore in 22 days, it is also the second fastest Bollywood film to enter the 500 crore club. It has surpassed all the 500 crore grossers, except for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan!

However, Chhaava is the third fastest Hindi film to enter the 500 crore club as Pushpa 2 Hindi entered the 500 crore club in 10 days, and Jawan made its entry in 18 days! Vicky Kaushal’s film is also the 8th Hindi film to enter the 500 crore club!

Chhaava Box Office Day 22 Estimates

On the 22nd day, the fourth Friday, March 7, Laxman Utekar’s period drama earned in the range of 8.5 – 8.7 crore at the box office. This is a jump of almost 54% at the box office from the previous day, which earned 5.51 crore.

After the release of the Telugu version, the overall collection of the film has increased again. On the fourth Friday, March 7, the period film brought almost 6.5 crore with the Hindi version and 2.25 crore with the Telugu version. This is the opening number for the Telugu version, and hopefully, it will grow over the weekend at the box office.

