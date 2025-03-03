Chhaava witnessed a major drop at the box office on the third Monday, and Vicky Kaushal’s film, for the first time, earned below the 10 crore mark at the box office. However, the film still has nothing to worry about. In fact, in 18 days, it stands at a total of 480 – 481 crore*!

The period drama helmed by Laxman Utekar has failed to surpass the 18th-day collection of several biggies like Stree 2, Pushpa 2, KGF: Chapter 2, and others. It has secured the seventh biggest 18th-day collection, toppling Padmaavat’s 8 crore.

Chhaava Box Office Day 18 Estimates

On the 18th day, the third Monday, March 3, Chhaava earned in the range of 8.5 – 8.7 crore at the box office, as per the early trends. This is a considerable drop of over 65% at the box office than the previous day, which was a Sunday and earned 24.3 crore.

More Than The Opening Of 2025 Films!

Vicky Kaushal‘s period film has earned in the range of 8.5 – 8.7 crore, and this is more than all the openings of 2025, except for one. This number is lower than Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force opening. Rest all the Hindi films of 2025 have opened less than the third Monday collection of Vicky Kaushal’s film!

Will It Touch The 500 Crore Mark?

Chhaava is now almost 20 crore away from the 500 crore mark, and Vicky Kaushal’s film might enter it by the end of the week, turning the sixth 500 crore film in Hindi after Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, Stree 2, and Pushpa 2 Hindi!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest collections and verdicts of the Hindi films of 2025 here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sikandar Box Office: Salman Khan Targets 200% Higher Day 1 Than KBKJ, Aims To Destroy His Last 4 Eid Openings!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News