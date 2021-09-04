Advertisement

There was a surprise at the box office on Friday as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ended up recording better collections. It was expected that Fast & Furious 9 will open quite well and a start of 4-5 crores was on the cards. Well, while such kind of numbers was evidenced at the box office, it was divided between both the Hollywood releases. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings came out of nowhere with hardly any publicity and still ended up having double the footfalls when compared to F9.

In fact, F9 had seen extended paid previews on Thursday itself but there was no promotion whatsoever around this happening. As a result, even some of the diehard fans of the franchise were left unaware of the early release. Though collections did come in for the film, this was staggered across Thursday and Friday, as they stood at around 3.50 crores*. For a film of this scale, size and recall value, one expected a lot better.

On the other hand, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is a fantasy affair by Marvel, ended up surprising one and all with collections exceeding 3 crores on Friday. The signs were there on Thursday itself when the release plans were out in complete detail and the film was finding better showcasing than its Hollywood counterpart. This is reflected in the collections as well, as they ended up being reasonably impressive.

The good news is that between the two films- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Fast & Furious 9, the exhibition sector has something to cheer about and the audiences have at least started returning to theatres.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

