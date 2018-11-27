It was an extremely dull day at the Box Office on Monday as less than 2 crores came in between all the Hindi films in the running. The only one which is collecting some sort of moolah is Badhaai Ho as Bhaiaji Superhit fell further on Monday whereas Thugs of Hindostan is pretty much over and out. As for Andhadhun, some footfalls are still being evidenced.

Badhaai Ho collected 70 lakhs* more and that is a reasonable drop from Friday numbers of 1.05 crores. A Blockbuster, it has collected 133.05 crores* so far.

Bhaiyaji Superhit fell further from its Friday numbers of 1.20 crores and collected 70 lakhs* more. It currently stands at 5 crores*. Flop.

Thugs of Hindostan collected 15 lakhs more* and stands at 144.50 crores*. It would close around 145 crores lifetime. Disaster.

Andhadhun is in its eighth week and brought in 15 lakhs* more. Its total so far is 72.50 crores*. Superhit

After its fifth weekend, Baazaar has accumulated 27.84 crores so far. Below average.

After its seventh weekend, Tumbbad too is collecting at some screens and currently stands at 13.48 crores. Below average.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder