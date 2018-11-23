Bhaiaji Superhit Movie Review: Sunny Deol Fans, This One’s For You!

Bhaiaji Superhit Movie Review Rating: 1/5 Stars (One star)

Star Cast: Two irritating Sunny Deol(s), one illogicaly loud Preity Zinta, a hamming Ameesha Patel, funny-at-times Arshad Warsi & Shreyas Talpade, a villain who can fly Jaideep Ahlawat, wasted talents – Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi & Brijendra Kala

Director: Neerraj Pathak – Pattak ke maara hai isne hume!

What’s Good: Best thing about this film is it finally got released & after this there’ll be no such film waiting for us, reviewers, in the cinema halls! (Is YPD 4 in making?)

What’s Bad: The fact that I chose a recliner seat to watch this film; in no time this became ‘try not to sleep’ challenge, after a point of time the only thing louder than Sunny Deol’s fake punches, was my heart screaming of pain

Loo Break: Run for it! Where else you can scream and smack yourself down for the decision you took of watching this film

Watch or Not?: Watch Mohalla Assi, watch Yamla Pagla Deewana 3, watch Namaste England, watch Deepak Kalal’s videos on YouTube, watch Rakhi Sawant getting knocked down in a wrestling ring, watch a Snail making its way through a Zebra crossing

User Rating:

Bhaiaji Superhit is about Devi Dayal Dubey aka 3D bhaiya (Sunny Deol) and his pissed off wife Sapna Dubey (Preity Zinta). Instead of going to her and clarify things, 3D gets influenced by Goldie Kapoor (Arshad Warsi) to make a film on their life story. That’s just the start of what all nonsense happens after this. Goldie, who is just concerned about how much money he makes, gathers a team of a flop writer in Tarun Porno Ghosh (Shreyas Talpade) and an annoying actress Mallika Kapoor (Ameesha Patel).

This wasn’t enough when a duplicate of 3D bhaiya comes into the scene as Funny Singh. So now Funny Singh becomes the hero of the film, which creates confusion between who’s real and who’s reel. Amidst all this ruckus, there’s an unwanted villain Helicopter Mishra (Jaideep Ahlawat) who has another sub-plot going on, just to get knocked down everytime he meets 3D bhaiya. All this and many more things that make no sense are moulded together in a story that should’ve been rejected at the first place.

Bhaiaji Superhit Movie Review: Script Analysis

Written by someone called Aakash Pandey (Sorry, I’m unaware about him) and dialogues are by the legend of Comedy Circus (but a failure of films) Raaj Shaandilyaa – the story is so bad that it’s purely bad. There’s nothing to cheer about, not a single thing. Starting the movie with a grammatical mistake (xyz & abc presents), nothing goes right until the end. Sunny Deol fighting amongst the flying bikes & cars, breaking into the coconuts with his hands is still acceptable, but Preity Zinta who passes out in water pukes when a flying particle of a broken car hits her back (Yes, it looks more exasperating than it sounds).

There’s a visionary song Sleepy Sleepy Akhiyan Jagake Maine Rakhiya which defines the entire irony of the film. Jaideep Ahlawat’s character enters in a Helicopter just because his name was Helicopter Mishra! Thank god he wasn’t named as Spacecraft Mishra (It would’ve been a sci-fi film). To add to the annoyance that I’ve faced, there’s a scene in which Sunny Deol confuses divorce papers with a clothing suit – YES! Dialogues such as, “Main udta nahi udata hoon & main bhaagta nahi, bhagata hoon” add to the mockery happening on screen.

Bhaiaji Superhit Movie Review: Star Performance

Sunny Deol delivers yet another disastrous performance this year. After Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se & Mohalla Assi, Bhaiaji Superhit hits the new low. His fan base is one of the best out on the social media & they don’t deserve this. It’s a very sad state of affairs how a star who ruled the box office in past is fading away with such films.

Preity Zinta is forgettable. She’s annoying and her accent doesn’t add any novelty factor to her character. Yes, she looks beautiful & unfortunately that’s about it. Arshad Warsi & Shreyas Talpade give us the required breathing space at times. They’ve few laughable dialogues & they don’t disappoint.

Ameesha Patel is bad! She looks hot but her character is very poorly written. Talents like Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala, Pankaj Tripathi are wasted! Not even a single one of them manages to live up to their worth. Jaideep Ahlawat is good in few scenes but poor story and shoddy writing takes down his character too.

Bhaiaji Superhit Movie Review: Direction, Music

After movies like Right Or Wrong & Gumnaam: The Mystery, Neerraj Patakh had the chance to skip the film industry and look for other career but he didn’t. Neerraj continued to make films & have us out Uttar Pradesh’s Superman. The only thing in the film which’ve cost a few bucks is the palace. Apart from it, nothing seems real & the whole film is shot using very tacky green screen methods. Neerraj just can’t land anything as his protagonist can never park his car in a simple way.

Not a single track is worth taking back. Jeet Gannguli’s Sleepy Sleepy Akhiyan looks delightful just because of Preity’s energetic presence. The title song in the start looks abrupt but Raftaar’s rap is refreshing as always. Also, Raftaar shines in Om Namah Shivay. None of the other songs deserve even a mention.

Bhaiaji Superhit Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, the only star given to the film is for the Sunny Deol fans. 3rd time in a year but there’s still a hope with his upcoming actioner. Bhaiaji Superhit can easily be counted as one of the worst movies of 2018.

One star!

Bhaiaji Superhit Trailer

Bhaiaji Superhit releases on 23rd November, 2018.

Share with us your experience of watching Bhaiaji Superhit.