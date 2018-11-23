Box Office Collections: Badhaai Ho & Andhadhun Cross 200 Crores, Thugs Of Hindostan Wraps Up, Mohalla Assi Is A Disaster, Pihu Flops

Ayushmann Khurranna has made a unique mark at the Box Office. Two of his films are in the running today and between them they have amassed a staggering 200 crores in a matter of just 7 weeks. While Badhaai Ho has collected an astonishing 128.40 crores already, AndhaDhun too has brought in 71.50 crores*. This brings the total to 200 crores and it is a first for an actor to achieve such a superb feat with one Blockbuster and another Superhit playing in theatres together.

Thugs of Hindostan has wrapped up fast though and that too in a matter of just two weeks. The best business came on the first day when over 50 crores came in and ever since then it has been a downhill. The film had collected a mere 143.74 crores and at best would close around the 145 crore mark. A huge Disaster, it is hardly in the running in the third week and has far lesser number of shows than even Badhaai Ho which has entered its sixth week.

Mohalla Assi has expected emerged as a Disaster. The film had collected just 1.75 crores* (same as first day numbers of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, which again was disastrous) and would fold up under the 2 crores mark. Pihu isn’t much better either with first week numbers of mere 2.50 crores* which should ideally have been its opening weekend collection if it had to stand any chance for some kind of theatrical revenue. The film has flopped.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources