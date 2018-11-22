Miss India Turned Actress Manasvi To Host A Royal Thanksgiving Dinner In Honour Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Miss India turned actress Manasvi, who is currently shuttling between US and India dabbling her work and acting commitments, will be hosting a royal thanksgiving dinner in honour of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Hosted by AVG conglomerate Chicago, the evening will be graced by selective few distinguished guests from the industry and the business community.

Mr. Shalabh Kumar, the founder of AVG group of companies has high regard and respect for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s brand of cinema and post a private screening of Padmaavat, Mr. Kumar had predicted worldwide acclaim and accolades for the film. Padmaavat, post its release went in to be one of Indian Cinema’s highest grossing films.

Mr. Kumar’s daughter Manasvi was glad when she was presented the opportunity to host the grand evening as she’s been a fan of Bhansali’s work as well. Manasvi, a former Miss India, apart from hosting the evening, is personally over looking the arrangements as well.

Manasvi says, “SLB is unquestionably India’s no 1 filmmaker. Whenever I have to show any American person a Bollywood movie or song, I only think of slb’s movies and songs. They all love them and can’t stop dancing. SLB’s work has had a major influence in my life. I am a classical dancer and have also learnt hindustani classical music. His films, specifically his songs and music have always been my driving force. I have won many awards while growing up performing on his songs.”