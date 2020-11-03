Box Office: Cinemas In Maharashtra FINALLY Set To Open From THIS Date? Read On!

While theatres in India resumed from October 15, no new film except Hollywood movie The New Mutants released at the box office. One of the biggest reasons was that the Maharashtra government didn’t allow cinemas to open here.

Since then the people of Maharashtra and industry have been desperately waiting for the day when they will be able to visit the theatres to watch a new movie. Well, the day seems to be very close now as reportedly the theatres in the state are likely to open from November 6.

As per Film Information, a very confidential and reliable source has reported that the file for reopening of cinemas in the state has been cleared by Mantralaya. The order is likely to be signed today i.e. November 3 and if it happens, the cinemas will be open from coming Friday. It has also been learnt that some multiplexes in Mumbai have already put up notices to announce that they will be soon ready to welcome film lovers.

Now, this is indeed a great news for Maharashtra people and also for trade. In the past 8 months, Bollywood has suffered a loss of thousands of crores and with re-opening of theatres, the industry will be looking for a comeback.

Come Diwali, a new Bollywood film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari will hit the box office nationwide. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh & Fatima Sana Shaikh, the film is carrying huge expectations because it’s going to be first new Hindi film to hit cinemas after such a long time.

The box office trade pundits also wanted Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii to hit cinemas on Diwali but it’s already committed for direct OTT release. Talking about the same, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Though it’s all in the same umbrella, the film was under the banner of Fox Star Studios, which is now a redundant entity. They had signed Hotstar for a digital release, and the contract clearly mentioned that the film can’t release in cinema halls in the countries where Hotstar has a strong presence. With India being a key market for them, with a solid subscriber base, they are bound to follow the terms of contract at this point of time. Hotstar or Disney+ Hotstar does not have a strong presence in the overseas belt where the film is releasing theatrically. Until and unless, they amend or rescind the contract, a theatrical release won’t happen.”

Laxmii will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from November 9, 2020.

