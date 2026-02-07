Anurag Singh’s Republic Day 2026 release, Border 2, is gradually declining at the box office. The epic war action drama has entered its third week and is slipping despite no significant competition. But Sunny Deol starrer is only 11.45 crore away from a major milestone. Scroll below for the day 15 worldwide report!

Gadar 2’s overseas lifetime is out of reach?

Border 2 is the second highest-grossing film of Sunny Deol at the overseas box office. In 15 days, it has amassed 53 crore gross. It is now aiming to surpass Salman Khan’s Sikandar, which clocked earnings of 58 crores in its international lifetime.

The biggest target for the epic war action drama was to beat Gadar 2. With slow momentum at the overseas box office, it may not beat the 2023 blockbuster, which grossed 65.10 crore.

Next worldwide milestone is loading!

The worldwide box office collection of Border 2 has surged to 438.55 crore gross after 15 days. This includes 385.55 crore from the domestic run.

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty’s Republic Day 2026 release is now only 11.45 crore away from clocking the 450 crore milestone globally. Post that, it will compete against the lifetime of Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun (453.8 crores) and Hrithik Roshan’s War (466.82 crores).

The Border sequel is the highest worldwide grosser of Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. As for Sunny Deol, it stands at the second spot. The ultimate throne is conquered by Gadar 2, which collected 620.09 crore gross during its box office journey. That mark will be impossible to reach.

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 15

India net: 326.74 crore

India gross: 385.55 crore

Overseas gross: 53 crore

Worldwide gross: 438.55 crore

