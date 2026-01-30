Sunny Deol and his paltan are not in the mood to slow down, and after a thunderous first week, Border 2 has entered its second week on a positive note. The war epic has shown a positive jump on its second Friday, proving that the nostalgia wave is far from over, and the film is ready for a second round of the number game!

Hits 250 Crore Mark

With the second Friday numbers adding up, the film has hit the 250 crore mark at the box office, and it would be the second Sunny Deol film to do so after Gadar 2. Meanwhile, it would be the first for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty!

Border 2 Box Office Day 8 Estimates

As per early trends, on the 8th day, January 30, the second Friday, Border 2 earned in the range of 11.5 – 12 crore. This is a positive jump from the previous day. The film witnessed an overall occupancy of around 15% across the country, with evening and night shows showing a significant spike.

Currently, the film has recovered almost 90% of its budget and is now only 25 crore away from recovering its entire budget at the box office with the theatrical earnings! Meanwhile, it has already earned 200 crore from its pre-sales. Given the current trend, the war biggie is expected to recover its entire 275 crore budget by the end of its second Sunday.

The second weekend is crucial. With no major competition in the mass circuits, the film is expected to see a huge jump on Saturday and Sunday, eyeing a good second weekend. Border 2 is clearly ready for round 2, and it would be interesting to see its profitable journey at the box office.

