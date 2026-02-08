Sunny Deol’s Border 2 is churning out louder numbers at the box office with every passing day! After a steady third week, the war epic has witnessed a good steady third weekend, proving that the film is still here to stay! The war epic finished the third weekend at 14.1 crore, and the third Sunday numbers had a major contribution to this total!

Sunny Deol’s Film Surpasses Saiyaara!

In 17 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 337.9 crore. With this number, Sunny Deol has officially pushed the 2025 blockbuster Saiyaara out from the list of the Top 15 Highest-Grossing Hindi Films. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film ended its lifetime run at 337.69 crore!

Border 2 Box Office Day 17 Estimates

According to early trends, Border 2 has collected in the range of 7 – 7.5 crore* on its 17th day, the third Sunday, February 8. This is a staggering 66% jump compared to its third Saturday collection. The film recorded a steady 21.15% occupancy, with evening and night shows performing exceptionally well in mass circuits like Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.

Next Target Salman Khan

Sunny Deol is now only 1.26 crore away from surpassing Tiger Zinda Hai, the next film in the list of the top 15 highest-grossing Hindi films. Salman Khan’s Spy Universe biggie earned 339.16 crore in its lifetime!

Check out the lifetime collection of the highest-grossing Hindi films in history (India Net Collections).

Dhurandhar : 893.12 crore* Pushpa 2 Hindi: 823.25 crore Jawan: 640.42 crore Stree 2: 627.5 crore Chhaava: 615.39 crore Animal: 554 crore Pathaan: 543.22 crore Gadar 2: 525.5 crore Baahubali 2 Hindi: 511 crore KGF: Chapter 2: 434.62 crore Dangal: 387.39 crore Sanju: 341.22 crore PK: 339.5 crore Tiger Zinda Hai: 339.16 crore Border 2: 337.9 crore* (estimated in 17 days)

* denotes estimated numbers

