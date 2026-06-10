Arjun Sarja, Abhirami, and Preity Mukhundhan starrer Blast is now a box office hit! Subhash K Raj’s martial drama has surpassed the lifetime collection of Kara and also become the 6th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. Scroll below for a detailed day 13 update!

Blast Box Office Collection Day 13

According to estimates, Blast collected 1.12 crore net on day 13. It saw a routine drop of 22.7% compared to 1.45 crore collection on the second Monday. There is competition from Parimala And Co and Karuppu, but it is maintaining a good momentum at the box office.

The total earnings in India have reached 38.31 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 45.20 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net earnings):

Week 1: 25.78 crore (8 days)

(8 days) Day 9: 2.11 crore

Day 10: 3.50 crore

Day 11: 4.35 crore

Day 12: 1.45 crore

Day 13: 1.12 crore

Total: 38.31 crore

Beats Kara!

Another milestone has been unlocked. The martial arts drama has surpassed Kara to become the 6th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 (India net collection):

Karuppu: 194.38 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 62.46 crore Youth: 52.53 crore Parasakthi: 52.46 crore LIK: Love Insurance Kompany: 43.07 crore Blast: 38.31 crore (13 days) Kara: 37.56 crore With Love: 30.72 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 30.13 crore Mankatha re-release: 12.33 crore

5th most profitable Tamil film of 2026

Blast is made on a budget of 18 crore. In 13 days, the makers have recovered returns of 20.31 crore.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the parameter, Arjun Sarja’s film has registered profits of 112%. It is officially a hit and the 5th most profitable Kollywood release of 2026.

Most profitable Tamil films of 2026:

Youth: Budget: 6 crore | Collection: 52.01 crore | ROI: 766.83% | Verdict: Super-Hit With Love: Budget: 4 crore | Collection: 30.72 crore | ROI: 668% | Verdict: Super-Hit Thaai Kizhavi: Budget: 9 crore | Collection: 62.46 crore | ROI: 594% | Verdict: Super-Hit Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: Budget: 10 crore | Collection: 30.13 crore| ROI: 201.3% | Verdict: Super-Hit Blast: Budget: 18 crore | Collection: 38.31 crore | ROI: 112% | Verdict: Hit (13 days)

Blast Box Office Day 13 Summary

Budget: 18 crore

India net: 38.31 crore

ROI: 112%

India gross: 45.20 crore

Overseas gross: 13.40 crore

Worldwide gross: 58.60 crore

Verdict: Hit

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