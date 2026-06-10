Arjun Sarja, Abhirami, and Preity Mukhundhan starrer Blast is now a box office hit! Subhash K Raj’s martial drama has surpassed the lifetime collection of Kara and also become the 6th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. Scroll below for a detailed day 13 update!
Blast Box Office Collection Day 13
According to estimates, Blast collected 1.12 crore net on day 13. It saw a routine drop of 22.7% compared to 1.45 crore collection on the second Monday. There is competition from Parimala And Co and Karuppu, but it is maintaining a good momentum at the box office.
The total earnings in India have reached 38.31 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 45.20 crore.
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Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India across all languages (net earnings):
- Week 1: 25.78 crore (8 days)
- Day 9: 2.11 crore
- Day 10: 3.50 crore
- Day 11: 4.35 crore
- Day 12: 1.45 crore
- Day 13: 1.12 crore
Total: 38.31 crore
Beats Kara!
Another milestone has been unlocked. The martial arts drama has surpassed Kara to become the 6th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2026 (India net collection):
- Karuppu: 194.38 crore
- Thaai Kizhavi: 62.46 crore
- Youth: 52.53 crore
- Parasakthi: 52.46 crore
- LIK: Love Insurance Kompany: 43.07 crore
- Blast: 38.31 crore (13 days)
- Kara: 37.56 crore
- With Love: 30.72 crore
- Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 30.13 crore
- Mankatha re-release: 12.33 crore
5th most profitable Tamil film of 2026
Blast is made on a budget of 18 crore. In 13 days, the makers have recovered returns of 20.31 crore.
Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:
- Collections – Budget = ROI
- ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%
According to the parameter, Arjun Sarja’s film has registered profits of 112%. It is officially a hit and the 5th most profitable Kollywood release of 2026.
Most profitable Tamil films of 2026:
- Youth: Budget: 6 crore | Collection: 52.01 crore | ROI: 766.83% | Verdict: Super-Hit
- With Love: Budget: 4 crore | Collection: 30.72 crore | ROI: 668% | Verdict: Super-Hit
- Thaai Kizhavi: Budget: 9 crore | Collection: 62.46 crore | ROI: 594% | Verdict: Super-Hit
- Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: Budget: 10 crore | Collection: 30.13 crore| ROI: 201.3% | Verdict: Super-Hit
- Blast: Budget: 18 crore | Collection: 38.31 crore | ROI: 112% | Verdict: Hit (13 days)
Blast Box Office Day 13 Summary
- Budget: 18 crore
- India net: 38.31 crore
- ROI: 112%
- India gross:45.20 crore
- Overseas gross: 13.40 crore
- Worldwide gross: 58.60 crore
- Verdict: Hit
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