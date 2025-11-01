There’s no doubt that 2025 has been an outstanding year for horror cinema, not just in terms of critical and audience response, but also at the global box office. Several titles have already crossed the $100 million mark worldwide, including The Conjuring: Last Rites ($489.7 million), Sinners ($366.7 million), Final Destination: Bloodlines ($315.2 million), Weapons ($267.5 million), and 28 Years Later ($151.3 million), among others. And now, Black Phone 2 is on track to become the next horror release of 2025 to cross $100 million globally.

Black Phone 2 Approaching The $100 Million Mark

Black Phone 2, a follow-up to the 2021 horror hit The Black Phone, currently stands at $86.5 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo, which means it needs just $13.4 million more to enter the coveted $100 million club. Given its current momentum at the box office and the lingering post-Halloween boost, the milestone seems well within reach.

Beyond the $100 million landmark, the film is also inching closer to its next 2025 target: A Working Man, David Ayer’s violent action thriller starring Jason Statham. Here’s how much Black Phone 2 needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

Black Phone 2 vs A Working Man: Box Office Comparison

Black Phone 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $53.4 million

International: $33.1 million

Worldwide: $86.5 million

A Working Man – Box Office Summary

North America: $37 million

International: $51.2 million

Worldwide: $88.2 million

Based on the current figures, the horror sequel is trailing the Jason Statham–led action thriller by around $1.7 million at the global box office. However, with its steady momentum, the film is expected to surpass A Working Man soon, and it’s now only a matter of time before the horror sequel overtakes it in worldwide earnings.

What Is Black Phone 2 About?

Directed by Scott Derrickson, the sequel takes place four years after the original, with the now 17-year-old Finn (Mason Thames) still coping with the trauma of escaping The Grabber (Ethan Hawke). But the horror resurfaces when the masked kidnapper begins appearing in the disturbing dreams of Finn’s younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), hinting that the nightmare isn’t over.

Black Phone 2 – Official Trailer

