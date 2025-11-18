Mason Thames starrer Black Phone 2 is already a hit, but it is now showing off at the box office. The Black Phone sequel is now set to beat one of the most expensive films of the year, which is also a huge flop. The movie has been showing in cinemas for one month and remains part of the top 5 in the domestic rankings. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sequel is edging closer to surpassing the box office collection of The Black Phone, and this might happen in the upcoming weeks. The film is still playing in more than 2k screens in North America, which is a good thing. Before Wicked: For Good and Zootopia 2, the film will have to gear up and make the most of it. There are already several new movies in the cinemas.

How much has Black Phone 2 collected so far at the North American box office?

Black Phone 2 landed at #5 in the domestic box office rankings as per Box Office Mojo’s weekend chart. It collected a solid $2.6 million on its 5th three-day weekend. The film’s collection declined by 49% from last weekend despite losing 524 theaters. After 31 days, the domestic total of the film has hit $74.67 million.

On track to beat Disney’s Snow White at the domestic box office

Disney’s Snow White was released earlier this year, and it is one of the biggest flops of the year. Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler starrer Snow White was made on a budget of approximately $270 million, which is 800% more than the production cost of Black Phone 2. For the unversed, The Black Phone sequel was made on a budget $30 million. The Disney movie collected $87.2 million at the box office in North America. Black Phone 2 is less than $13 million away from overtaking the $270 million Disney flop.

More about the film

The Black Phone sequel entered the top 30 highest-grossing films list worldwide during this weekend. Internationally, the total collection has reached $53.0 million mark. Allied to the domestic total, the worldwide gross is $127.7 million. It is reaching for the $150 million mark at the global box office. Black Phone 2 was released in the theaters on October 17.

Box Office Summary

North America – $74.7 million

International – $53.0 million

Worldwide – $127.7 million

