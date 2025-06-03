Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf has managed to gain a success verdict for itself and is now aiming for the hit mark. But the film is still much far away from turning a hit at the box ofifce. It 11 days, it stands at a total net collection of 62.82 crore in India.

Budget & Recovery

The romantic comedy film is mounted on a budget of 50 crore at the box office. After 11 days, it has churned out a profit of 12.82 crore, registering 25.6% return on its investment! The film might keep earning over the upcoming second weekend.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Day 11

On the 11th day, Monday, June 2, Bhool Chuk Maaf earned 2.22 crore at the box office. This is the lowest earning day for the film, but considering that this amount came on a working Monday, it seems like a good number!

Check out the day-wise report on romantic comedy at the box office (India net collection).

Day 1: 7.2 crore

Day 2: 9.81 crore

Day 3: 11.7 crore

Day 4: 4.6 crore

Day 5: 5.1 crore

Day 6: 3.6 crore

Day 7: 3.4 crore

Day 8: 3.31 crore

Day 9: 5.4 crore

Day 10: 6.48 crore

Day 11: 2.22 crore

Total: 62.82 crore

How Much Does Bhool Chuk Maaf Need To Turn A Hit?

In total, Rajkummar Rao needs to touch the 100 crore mark at the box office to become a hit. The romantic comedy is still 37.18 crore away from turning a hit at the box office. This seems like an unachievable number!

Bhool Chuk Maaf Box Office Summary

Here is the box office breakdown of Bhool Chuk Maaf after 11 days at the box office!

Indian net: 62.82 crore

India gross: 74.12 crore

Budget: 50 crore

Profit: 12.82 crore

Return On Investment: 25.64%

Overseas gross: 2.6 crore

Worldwide gross: 76.72 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

