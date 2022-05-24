Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Day 5 Early Trends: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer which were released last week is making big waves at the domestic box office. The film opened at 14.11 crores and is making moolah at the box office, thus emerging as a winner.

Advertisement

Aneez Bazmee’s directorial is seemingly loved by both critics and the audience. The box office numbers are proof of it. The word of mouth appreciation has worked wonders for the film. The first-weekend collection of the horror-comedy is recorded at 55.96 cr.

Advertisement

As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is giving tough competition to Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad at the box office, the former has raked up 10.75 crores on Monday. With its latest numbers, Kartik Aaryan starrer now stands at 66.71 crores*. As per the early trends flowing in, the film is likely to collect 9.50 to 10.50 crores on Day 5.

Going by the estimates, the horror comedy’s collection will be Rs 76.21 to 77.21 crores*. This means that the film is most likely to enter the 100 crore club before the weekend. As Dhaakad shows are being cancelled at cinemas, Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy is getting more shows.

Having said that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is not far from even collecting 150 crores by the weekend, should the pace sustains like this for the rest of the weekdays as well. However, it is the second week that will decide how the film will be headed.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad struggled even collect in its first 3 days to reach the 2 crore mark. The trailer and the film’s promotion looked promising, however, the lack of positive word of mouth appreciated may have contributed to the film’s performance at the box office.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Car Collection: From Lamborghini Urus Capsule Worth Rs 4.5 Crore To Porsche 718 Boxster At Rs 1.64 Crore, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Star’s Expensive Rides Are Enviable!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram