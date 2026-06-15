Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Kangana Ranaut's Film Goes Below The 1 Crore Mark

The Monday blues have hit hard for Kangana Ranaut’s latest drama, Bharat Bhaagya Viddhaata. After showing promising numbers with a steady upward trajectory over the opening weekend, the film faced a significant reality check on its first Monday. As the new week begins, the film has slipped below the crucial 1-crore daily benchmark, signaling that it urgently needs to stabilize its momentum to remain relevant.

This drop is concerning, especially as the film struggles to maintain the pace it generated with its Saturday and Sunday spikes. With this latest addition, the cumulative 4-day domestic total for the film now stands at an estimated 4.8 – 4.9 crore.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Day 4 Estimates

According to early trade trends, Bharat Bhaagya Viddhaata has collected in the range of 65 to 68 lakh net at the domestic box office on Monday, day 4, June 15. The emotional drama played across 1,866 shows in India, but it could only register an average occupancy of 12%.

The competition this week is ruthless, and Kangana Ranaut is currently fighting a multi-front battle for survival. The film is finding it difficult to hold its own against the two clear frontrunners of the week – Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past and Main Vaapas Aaunga!

Mimoh’s horror sequel is in a league of its own, crushing the Monday test with an enviable 2+ crore earnings and massive show expansions. Imtiaz Ali’s musical romance is holding better in multiplexes.

The only silver lining for Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is that it is still holding a slight, marginal lead over Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor, which collected roughly 50-55 lakh on Monday.

For Bharat Bhaagya Viddhaata to achieve a respectable lifetime run, it cannot afford further drops. The Tuesday-to-Thursday period is now critical. If the film continues to roam in the 60-lakh range, it will struggle to cross the 8-crore mark by the end of its first week.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 3: Imtiaz Ali’s Film Takes A Huge Jump Of 127% From The Opening Day!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News