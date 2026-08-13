Batwara 1947 VS Awarapan 2 Box Office Pre-Opening Battle: Emraan Hashmi’s BMS Sales Is 6 Times Higher! (Photo Credit – YouTube)

The upcoming box office clash between Sunny Deol & Emraan Hashmi is turning out to be a one-sided affair at the ticket window. On one hand, we have Batwara 1947, a historical period drama, and on the other side, Awarapan 2 returns, feeding on a massive nostalgia among millennials, making the advance bookings on BMS a totally lost battle for Aamir Khan Productions currently!

Emraan Hashmi’s Film Roars 6 Times Higher!

With the current pace of pre-sales on BMS, Emraan Hashmi’s film is roaring 6 times higher with its pre-sales. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol’s biggie is lagging behind by a margin so huge that it looks almost impossible to catch up with Hashmi’s pace at the ticket window!

Batwara 1947 VS Awarapan 2 Box Office BMS Pre-Sales!

Driven by musical legacy and strong nostalgic value, Awarapan 2 has picked up exponential momentum over the last 72 hours, recording a massive 95% growth on August 12. The total pre-sales of the film stand at 108.11K, almost 493% higher than Batwara 1947’s ticket pre-sales of 18.2K!

Sunny Deol VS Emraan Hashmi On August 14

Sunny Deol‘s period action drama registered an 82% growth between August 11 and August 12, but the absolute numbers remain significantly lower than Emraan Hashmi’s film, which registered huge growth in the last 24 hours! The opening battle seems intense for both films, and Sunny Deol’s redemption arc looks too blurry!

While Awarapan 2 is coasting toward a strong double-digit opening day collection, Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 faces a steep hill to climb. Unless strong word-of-mouth creates an immediate jump in spot bookings, the pre-opening victory clearly belongs to Emraan Hashmi currently!

Awarapan 2 BMS Pre-Sales Summary

Check out the breakdown of the ticket sales of Emraan Hashmi’s film on BookMyShow.

August 10: 7.02K

August 11: 35.98K

August 12: 65.11K

Total: 108.11K

Batwara 1947 BMS Pre-Sales Summary

Check out the breakdown of the ticket sales of Sunny Deol’s film on BookMyShow.

August 11: 6.49K

August 12: 11.71K

Total: 18.2K

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 1: Emraan Hashmi Cooking The Biggest Romantic Opening Of 2026 – 3 Reasons This Is Saiyaara Moment Of Millennials! [Opinion]

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