Bala Box Office: Beats Akshay Kumar’s Kesari In Highest Mondays Of 2019! Check Out The Complete List

Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana is breaking all the odds and doing wonders at the ticket wonders with his unusual script choices. Since last year, the actor is surpassing his own records and with Bala, the game is altogether on a different level.

Bala crossed 50 crore mark in mere 4 days and is smoothly cruising towards 100 crore club. The movie with Monday collections of 8.26 crores speaks enough about the positive reception and also the ever-rising credibility of Ayushmann as a content-driven star.

With such impressive number on first Monday, Bala has entered into top 10 highest Mondays of 2019 for Bollywood. Interestingly, it has overtaken Akshay Kumar’s Kesari which is an outing of a much larger scale.

Let’s find out where does Bala stands in highest Monday collections of 2019:

Housefull 4- 34.56 crores (Diwali holiday)

War- 20.60 crores (Monday falls on day 6 since release; Ramnavami holiday)

Kabir Singh- 17.54 crores

Saaho (Hindi)- 14.20 crores(Ganesh Chaturthi)

Uri: The Surgical Strike- 10.51 crores

Total Dhamaal- 9.85 crores

Bharat- 9.20 crores (Monday falls on day 6 since release)

Mission Mangal- 8.91 crores

Gully Boy- 8.65 crores (Monday falls on day 5 since release)

Bala- 8.26 crores

We can clearly see that Bala is at the 10th position in the list of highest Mondays of 2019. It knocked down Kesari’s 8.25 crores from the top 10. Other biggest Mondays include Luka Chuppi (7.90 crores), Dream Girl (7.43 crores) and Chhichhore (7.32 crores).

