Himesh Reshammiya has a fan base that is as loyal as the music composer’s musical notes! His latest film in the theaters is Badass Ravi Kumar, which is churning out some unexpected numbers at the box office. Mounted on a budget of 20 crore, the film has already recovered the amount through various streams!

In 4 days, Himesh Reshammiya’s film stands at a total of an estimated 10.72 – 10.74 crore* at the box office, and it is maintaining a steady pace at the box office, despite getting a competition from other Hindi and regional releases.

Badass Ravi Kumar Day 4 Estimates

On the fourth day, Monday, February 10, Badass Ravi Kumar earned in the range of 1 – 1.2 crore, which is a drop of almost 1.6 crore from the previous day. Sunday brought 2.86 crore for HR’s film at the box office.

Check out the four-day total of Himesh Reshammiya’s stylized 80’s action film at the box office.

Day 1: 3.52 crore

Day 2: 3.34 crore

Day 3: 2.86 crore

Day 4: 1 – 1.2 crore*

Total: 10.72 – 10.74 crore*

Surpasses 5 Himesh Reshammiya Films!

Badass Ravi Kumar has five Himesh Reshammiya films – Karzzzz, Radio, Kajraare, Damadamm!, and Happy Hardy And Heer. The only films remaining for the music composer and actor are Teraa Surroor, The Xpose, and Aap Ka Suroor.

Himesh Reshammiya’s Next Target

The next target for Himesh Reshammiya is his debut film Aap Ka Suroor, which earned 12.43 crore at the box office, and Badass Ravi Kumar might be only 1.7 – 1.8 crore away from surpassing the entire lifetime collection of his debut film!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ponman Box Office: Basil Joseph Delivers 2nd Mollywood Hit Of 2025 With A Roaring 164.6% Profit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News