Backrooms Worldwide Box Office: Outgrosses Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Backrooms is one of the biggest horror movies of the year and a true blockbuster, earning more than 33x the budget. It has now surpassed the worldwide box office total of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, a huge Disney tentpole movie. The A24 movie sets an example once again of how good content always suffices at the box office, no matter the budget. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Backrooms at the worldwide box office

The A24 hit has recorded one of the biggest opening weekends of the year at the North American box office. As it follows the $200 million milestone domestically, the movie shows great hold at the cinemas. It collected more than $184.2 million at the North American box office and is inching closer to the $200 million domestic milestone.

According to Box Office Mojo, Backrooms’ international total after five weekends stands at $146.7 million. It is performing well in foreign markets as well, and thus the global total has hit $330.9 million in cume. It is expected to surpass $350 million in the coming weeks, and that will be its final key mark worldwide. It is the second-highest-grossing horror movie of the year.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $184.2 million

International – $146.7 million

Worldwide – $330.9 million

Backrooms surpasses Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Backrooms has surpassed the global haul of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, which is more significant given the difference in their budgets. For the unversed, Backrooms was made on a budget of only $10 million, whereas The Mandalorian and Grogu were made on a budget of $165 million. There is a $155 million gap. The A24 horror has surpassed the global haul of the Star Wars movie, and they are both still running in theaters.

What is Backrooms about?

The story follows a therapist who is forced to enter a reality beyond human comprehension when her patient mysteriously disappears into a different dimension, prompting her on a desperate mission to bring him back. The A24 horror was released on May 29.

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