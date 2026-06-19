Backrooms by Kane Parsons has achieved another significant feat at the North American box office. It has beaten Hannibal’s domestic haul to climb into the all-time top 15 grossers. It is also on track to outgross Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu at the domestic box office. It is one of the biggest horror hits at the box office this year, but it will not outdo Obsession. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the domestic box office?

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the Kane Parsons-directed movie collected a solid $1.8 million on its 3rd Wednesday. It declined by 42.9% from last Wednesday despite the loss of 161 theaters last Friday. After the third Wednesday, the movie had hit the $165.9 million cume at the North American box office. It is on track to hit the $175 million cume domestically.

Beats Hannibal as the all-time 13th highest-grossing horror movie in North America

According to the box office database, Backrooms has become the 13th-highest-grossing horror movie of all time at the North American box office. It has surpassed Hannibal to achieve this feat domestically. Hannibal is the sequel to The Silence of the Lambs, and it became a box-office success. Hannibal collected $165.1 million in its domestic run, becoming the all-time 13th highest-grossing horror film. Backrooms has now beaten it and emerged as the new all-time 13th highest-grossing horror movie at the domestic box office.

Backrooms is on track to Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Backrooms is also on track to surpass the tentpole Disney movie, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu at the North American box office. For the record, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu collected $167.3 million so far. The horror flick is less than $3 million away from outgrossing the Disney giant.

What is the film about?

The official synopsis states, “After a therapist’s patient disappears into a dimension beyond reality, she must venture into the unknown to save him.” Backrooms was released on May 29.

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