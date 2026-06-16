Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu has already established its fate as a box office flop. But will it be able to avoid becoming the lowest-grossing Star Wars live-action movie at the worldwide box office? It still needs a significant worldwide surge to beat Solo: A Star Wars Story, so Jon Favreau’s movie does not end up at the bottom of the list. Scroll below to find out more.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian at the North American box office

The Pedro Pascal-starrer Disney movie saw another steep drop at the box office this weekend. In North America, the live-action Star Wars movie collected just $4.8 million in its 4th weekend, consistent at #6 in the domestic box office rankings. It dropped by almost 52% from last weekend, followed by the loss of 675 theaters this Friday. The movie has hit the $165.2 million cume at the domestic box office.

Officially crosses $300 million worldwide

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu’s international collection hit the $150 million milestone. Adding that to its $165.2 million domestic cume, the film finally crosses the $300 million milestone worldwide. The global total of the movie is $315.2 million. The film took 24 days to cross this milestone, despite being part of such a huge franchise, with Jon Favreau as director and Pedro Pascal in the lead role.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $165.2 million

International – $150.0 million

Worldwide – $315.2 million

Can it beat Solo: A Star Wars Story worldwide & achieve an unwanted feat?

Solo: A Star Wars Story is a spin-off movie in the Star Wars franchise. It is the lowest-grossing live-action Star Wars movie in the franchise. According to Box Office Mojo, it grossed $392.9 million worldwide. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu still need a 24.4% jump at the worldwide box office to surpass Solo: A Star Wars Story. The Pedro Pascal starrer still needs around $78 million to surpass Solo’s global haul, which is unlikely.

According to industry trackers, The Mandalorian and Grogu are tracking to earn around $350 million in their worldwide run. Therefore, it is tracking to end its theatrical run as the lowest-grossing live-action Star Wars movie worldwide. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, directed by Jon Favreau, was released on May 22.

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