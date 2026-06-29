Backrooms Worldwide Box Office: Officially Beats Final Destination: Bloodlines ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Kane Parsons-helmed Backrooms delivered the biggest debut for any horror movie released this year. The movie has achieved another significant feat at the worldwide box office after surpassing multiple horror sensations, including Final Destination: Bloodlines. The R-rated horror movie is nearing the end of its box office run, as peak summer sensations are releasing, with many more yet to come. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the domestic box office?

A24’s biggest hit ever is all set to surpass A Quiet Place as the 8th-highest-grossing horror movie in North America. It collected a solid $4.3 million on its 5th three-day weekend at the domestic box office, with just a 39.5% drop from last weekend despite losing 455 theaters on Friday. After five weekends, the movie’s domestic box office total hits $184.2 million. It is now less than $4 million away from beating A Quiet Place.

Backrooms is edging closer to the $350 million milestone worldwide.

At the overseas box office, it is still performing well. This weekend, it debuted in China and earned more than DCU’s biggie, Supergirl. Backrooms collected $11.5 million on its 5th weekend internationally. It just declined by 6.5% from last weekend, owing to China’s debut reaching $145.9 million overseas across 58 markets. Allied to the domestic total, the worldwide box office for the horror movie is $330.1 million. It is on track to hit $350 million worldwide soon.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $184.2 million

International – $145.9 million

Worldwide – $330.1 million

Breaks into the all-time top 20 horror grossers worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo, Backrooms has surpassed the worldwide grosses of Annabelle: Creation ($306.6M), Final Destination Bloodlines ($317.9M), The Conjuring ($320.4M), and The Conjuring 2 ($322.1M) to become the all-time 16th highest-grossing horror movie worldwide. It is tracking to earn between $355 million and $370 million in its global run.

Kane Parsons’ Backrooms was released in the theaters on May 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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Must Read: Backrooms North America Box Office: Kane Parsons’ R-Rated Flick Becomes The All-Time 9th Highest-Grossing Horror Movie

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