Prabhas starrer Baahubali – The Epic has made an earth-shattering opening at the worldwide box office. SS Rajamouli’s re-edited and remastered epic action film has created history for Indian re-releases by clocking three big records. Scroll below for the day 1 worldwide update!
How much did Baahubali – The Epic earn worldwide on day 1?
According to estimates, Baahubali – The Epic has packed a historic opening of 17.62 crore gross at the worldwide box office, including premieres. This includes 12.27 crore gross from the Indian market, while the remaining 5.35 crore gross is from the overseas circuit.
Clocks #1 opening for an Indian re-release in history!
The craze for the Baahubali franchise is unbeatable to date! Despite a runtime of 244 minutes, SS Rajamouli fans flocked to theatres in large numbers. Result? The Epic has scored the highest worldwide opening for an Indian re-release. It stole the title from Ghilli, earning over 2 times more on day 1.
Take a look at the all-time highest worldwide openings of Indian re-releases (gross collection):
- Baahubali – The Epic: 17.62 crores
- Ghilli: 8 crores
- Gabbar Singh: 7.54 crores
- Khaleja: : 6.75 crores
- Murari: 5.30 crores
Emerges as the highest-grossing Telugu re-release!
On the opening day itself, Baahubali – The Epic has beaten every single Telugu re-release to emerge as the highest-grossing re-release of all time. It has stolen the throne from Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja, which earlier ranked at the #1 spot with lifetime earnings of 11 crores.
#2 South Indian re-release grosser of all time!
Prabhas’ starrer has broken a string of records on its opening day. It has also become the second-highest Indian re-release grosser within 24 hours of its theatrical release. The epic action film is only behind Ghilli, which grossed 30 crores in its global lifetime.
The word-of-mouth is fantastic, and The Epic may steal the top spot from Ghilli today.
Baahubali – The Epic Worldwide Box Office Summary (Day 1)
- India net: 10.40 crores*
- India gross: 12.27 crores
- Overseas gross – 5.35 crores*
- Worldwide gross – 17.62 crores
*estimates, official figures awaited.
