Prabhas starrer Baahubali – The Epic has made an earth-shattering opening at the worldwide box office. SS Rajamouli’s re-edited and remastered epic action film has created history for Indian re-releases by clocking three big records. Scroll below for the day 1 worldwide update!

How much did Baahubali – The Epic earn worldwide on day 1?

According to estimates, Baahubali – The Epic has packed a historic opening of 17.62 crore gross at the worldwide box office, including premieres. This includes 12.27 crore gross from the Indian market, while the remaining 5.35 crore gross is from the overseas circuit.

Clocks #1 opening for an Indian re-release in history!

The craze for the Baahubali franchise is unbeatable to date! Despite a runtime of 244 minutes, SS Rajamouli fans flocked to theatres in large numbers. Result? The Epic has scored the highest worldwide opening for an Indian re-release. It stole the title from Ghilli, earning over 2 times more on day 1.