Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 has managed to maintain its pace over the weekend, and in three days, the film stands in the range of 35 – 36 crore at the box office. Despite missing the opening weekend of his last theatrical release, the action biggie seems to be on the right track for Tiger’s box office achievement!

Surpasses All Tiger Shroff Films Except One!

While Tiger Shroff surpassed all his solo releases post-COVID, he still has to surpass the lifetime total of his two-hero film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office. Also starring Akshay Kumar and helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the action film earned 66 crore in its lifetime!

Baaghi 4 Box Office Day 3 Early Estimates

On the third day, Sunday, September 7, as per the early estimates, Baaghi 4 managed to earn in the range of 11 – 11.5 crore. This takes the total collection of the film somewhere between 35 – 36 crore in three days.

Check out the day-wise collection of the film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Day 1: 13.2 crore

Day 2: 11.34 crore

Day 3: 11 – 12 crore* (estimated)

Total: 35.5 – 36.5 crore* (estimated)

Tiger Shroff To Deliver His Highest Grosser Post-COVID

Tiger Shroff will soon deliver his highest-grossing film post-COVID with Baaghi 4. Currently, the weekend number has surpassed the cumulative total of his last two releases post-COVID – Heropanti 2 and Ganapath. Meanwhile, it will surpass Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s total earnings before this week ends.

Heropanti earned 26.5 crore in its lifetime, followed by Ganapath which earned only 9 crore at the box office. Both films tanked at the box office and Baaghi 4 might be Tiger Shroff’s first successful film post-COVID.

