Awarapan 2 Box Office Very Close To Beat Emraan Hashmi’s First Hit! (Photo Credit: Instagram/Youtube)

Emraan Hashmi is currently riding high on the massive success of Awarapan 2, which has brought an end to his dry run in the theaters and at the box office. Returning as Shivam Pandit, the star has driven the romantic action drama past the 100 crore mark at the domestic box office, claiming a Hit verdict. The film has churned out a 148.07%, but has it surpassed the first hit of Emraan Hashmi’s career?

First Hit Of Emraan Hashmi’s Career!

The very first hit of Emraan Hashmi‘s career was the 2004 erotic thriller Murder! Co-starring Mallika Sherawat, the Anurag Basu directorial earned 15.01 crore in its lifetime! The film churned out a profit of 200.02% at the box office, against a budget of 5 crore, claiming a super hit verdict!

Will Awarapan 2 Surpass Murder?

Mounted on a much larger scale, Awarapan 2 is produced at a budget of 45 crore. Standing at a cumulative 6-day net collection of 111.63 crore, the film has already registered a net profit of 66.63 crore, translating to an extraordinary 148.07% return on investment.

23.37 Crore Away From History

To match and surpass Murder’s career-defining 200.2% return on investment, Awarapan 2 needs its total domestic collection to touch 135 crore, generating a net profit of 90 crore. The film is just 23.37 crore away from matching Murder’s profit. Looking at the pace of the film, it will soon achieve this milestone!

Awarapan 2 VS Murder Box Office Summary

Check out the box office summary of Awarapan 2 after 6 days, and Murder’s lifetime box office breakdown.

Budget: 45 crore VS 5 crore

India Net Collection: 111.6 crore (6 days) VS 15.01 crore

India Gross Collection: 131.72 crore (6 days) VS 17.71 crore

Net Profit: 66.6 crore VS 10.01 crore

ROI%: 148.07% VS 200.02%

Verdict: Hit VS Super Hit

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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