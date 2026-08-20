Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 Already Enters Top 3 Opening Weeks Of 2026 At The Box Office! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Emraan Hashmi’s romantic action drama Awarapan 2 has turned out to be an unstoppable force at the box office. Capitalizing on strong word-of-mouth and high nostalgia, the film has delivered a sensational performance in its initial run. In a remarkable achievement, the film does not even need a seventh-day collection to enter the top 5 opening weeks of 2026 in Bollywood!

Emraan Hashmi Nails A Milestone!

After entering the 100 crore club, Emraan Hashmi immediately entered the top 3 opening weeks of 2026 for a Bollywood film! The net collection of the film in India stands at 111.63 crore net in just six days. It has already locked in the #3 spot among the highest opening weeks of the year and will stay in the same spot even after the Thursday collections add!

Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 7 VS Top Opening Weeks

Comparing the first-week collections across all Bollywood releases in 2026, Awarapan 2 has surpassed major biggies like Dhamaal 4, Bhooth Bangla, and Welcome To The Jungle comfortably. It only sits behind Dhurandhar 2 and Border, which is too far to be touched!

Sunny Deol‘s Border 2 sits comfortably at number 2 with a net collection of 244.97 crore in the opening week. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 owns the top spot with 690 crore collection in the opening week! Emraan Hashmi is now gearing up for the second weekend with full force after this milestone!

Check out the top 10 opening weeks at the box office by Bollywood films of 2026 (India Net Collection).

Dhurandhar 2: 690 crore Border 2: 244.97 crore Awarapan 2: 111.63 crore (6 days) Dhamaal 4: 99.09 crore Bhooth Bangle: 95.68 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 95.21 crore Cocktail 2: 74.31 crore O Romeo: 52.51 crore Alpha: 48.4 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 43.53 crore

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Top 10 Most Profitable Bollywood Films Post-COVID: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Not Even In Top 5 – Here’s Who Rules Rank #1 Unchallenged Since 392 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News