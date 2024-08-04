After taking a very poor opening of 1.70 crores* at the box office, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha couldn’t see much of a growth on Saturday. In fact just like Friday opening wasn’t surprising, this lack of growth on Saturday is kind of expected since the reviews for the film were largely below average to poor. As for audience word of mouth, since a minuscule population has anyways watched the film on Friday, it needed to be really remarkable to result in enhanced footfalls on Saturday.

As a result, merely 1.90 crores* came in and that pretty much seals the feat for the film. Really, there have been quite a few box office disappointments in the last few months but Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha just hasn’t managed anything going for itself. Ideally, if the film had to see at least a lifetime of 20 crores coming its way, even then it needed to double up the collections on Saturday. However with that not happening either, one wonders what would the eventual lifetime turn out to be as the film currently stands at 3.60 crores*.

There is still Sunday ahead of it which will collect may be 2.50 crores more as a best case scenario. However, what happens on Monday will give a very clear idea around where is the lifetime headed for. There were two open weeks for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha to bring on some numbers but for now it’s all about surviving its first week at the box office and then think about what happens in the second week.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Salman Khan Box Office: Bajrangi Bhaijaan Star Has Been Sitting On Throne At #1 Holding A Record For 3302 Days – Three Reasons Why He Stands Unbeatable

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News