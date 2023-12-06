Animal Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): Ranbir Kapoor has been roaring loudly at the box office since its release on December 1. The film, which has created chaos at ticket windows, has also been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has been at the receiving end of a huge section of social media for glorifying toxic masculinity and misogyny just like any other Vanaga film- Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy.

The film is receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences, and from day 1, it’s making exorbitant collections. Within its first week itself, the film crossed the 250 crore milestone and will officially enter the 300 crore club in all languages with its latest collection.

As per early trends flowing in, Animal has minted huge numbers once again at the box office. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor starrer earned around Rs 28-30 crore* in all languages on the 6th day of its release. With the latest numbers, the total collection of Animal for all languages now stands at Rs 312.05-314.05 crore.

For those who don’t know, Vanga directorial earned Rs 37.82 crore on Tuesday in all languages, making a total of Rs 284.05 crore in the first five days nett at the domestic box office. Not only that, it earned Rs 335.17 gross in India and Rs 145.83 crore in overseas markets making it a total of Rs 481 crore globally.

Speaking of its Hindi version, Ranbir Kapoor earned Rs 34.02 crore on the 5th day of its release, which comes to Rs 250.66 crore.

Coming back to the latest numbers, with Animal’s entry in the 300 crore club, Ranbir Kapoor will soon break his own record and move past Sanju’s lifetime collection within the first week of its release. In 2018, the biopic on Sanjay Dutt’s life earned Rs 342.53 crore in its lifetime.

Meanwhile, this afternoon, the official social media page of Animal hit back at Bollywood lyricist Swanand Kirkire for criticizing the film and Ranbir Kapoor’s character. Netizens joked that the tweet was written by the director himself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

